President Buhari congratulates China on 69th Anniversary

In a congratulatory letter personally signed by him, President Buhari extended warm greetings and felicitations to the Chinese on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari is seeking Chinese president's support for the country's 3,050mw Mambilla hydro project play President congratulates China on 69th Anniversary (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, on the 69 anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

Mr Femi Adesina’ the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Buhari also praised China for the achievements in recent years and blossoming relations with Nigeria.

President Buhari said: ‘‘I seize this opportunity to congratulate you on the laudable economic and technological achievements of your country in recent years and commend you for sharing the fruits of your success with so many countries in Africa and around the world, thereby positively transforming the lives of millions.

“The Peoples’ Republic of China is Nigeria’s valued partner in progress. We have cooperated extensively in the fields of trade, technology, security, infrastructure, and human development. 

“While looking forward to an even deeper and more beneficial relationship, you have our best wishes as you celebrate your 69th anniversary.’’

Meanwhile, the Chinese leader had also congratulated President Buhari on the 58th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, slated for Monday.

Nigeria and China share the same date as their National days.

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping praised President Buhari for stabilizing the country.

“Under the leadership of your Excellency, the Nigeria people have been committed to safeguarding the nation’s stabilisation, development of economy and elevation of livelihood and achieved gratifying outcomes.

‘‘I would like to extend my appreciation and attribute the success of the recent Beijing Summit of the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation to your Excellency’s participation and remarkable contribution.

‘‘I highly value the development of China-Nigeria relations and I am willing to join efforts with you to elevate the Strategic Partnership between China and Nigeria to a new level, for the well-being of our two countries and peoples.

‘‘I wish your esteemed country prosperity and fortune, and its people happiness and contentment,’ President Xi wrote in his congratulatory message.

