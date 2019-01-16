A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Buhari made his feelings known in a condolence message to the family of Sulaiman, the Foreign Affairs minister and officials in the Ministry, as well as the government and people of Kano State.

The president said the death of Amb. Sulaiman, a onetime former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Development Commission, had deprived the nation of one its finest Foreign Service officials.

According to him, the nation will not forget the invaluable contributions of the deceased ambassador in advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy, culminating in remarkable improvements achieved in the international arena in the three and a half years of this administration.

In a similar development, Buhari has also conveyed deepest condolences to the Isah family following the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Amb. Ibrahim Isah.

Buhari described the death of the Ambassador as a painful loss to the country, recounting the professionalism and dedication of the late ambassador during his duty tour to the West African country.

The president prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the departed Foreign Service officials and grant fortitude to their families to bear the losses.