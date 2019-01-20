The President, in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, condoled with family, friends, professional colleagues and associates of late Giltimari.

President noted that the late elder statesman had served diligently as Chairman,Federal Civil Service Commission and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Chad Republic.

He commended the late elder’s piety, sacrifice and philanthropy throughout the period he served his community, the state and Federal Government.

The President believed the legacies of humility, hard work and dedication of Amb. Giltimari will always be remembered, and his investments in humanity, evergreen.

He prayed that the Almighty God would receive his soul, and comfort his family.