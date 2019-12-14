The President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adeshina disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

President Buhari is honestly sad over the incident and commiserated with the family and loved ones of the deceased aid workers.

Aid-workers (ICIRNigeria)

The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State in July and had been held by the insurgents in spite of efforts to secure their release.

ALSO READ: ISWAP kills 4 abducted aid workers because of 'government’s insincerity’

"President @MBuhari condemns the alleged execution of four aid workers by terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria, saying the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.

The President feels saddened by the claimed development, and commiserates with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been held despite all efforts to secure their release, till their alleged execution.

“Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer. We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it,” President Buhari says." the President said.

He urged all insurgents to lay down their arms and rejoin decent humanity.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has also condemned the killing, describing the action as “tragic” and called for immediate release of aid workers still under captivity.