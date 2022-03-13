RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
WAEC holds its 70th annual council meeting in Abuja from March 14 to March 18.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the Nigerian leader also expressed joy that Nigeria is a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa,

“The president affirmed that as a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa, Nigeria values the shared commitment with other members of the Council.

“According to him, Nigeria will continue to engage with other partners to achieve the Council’s mandate of maintaining quality educational standards that prepare the next generation to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The president also noted with delight that for the last 70 years, WAEC had brought English-speaking West Africans together to encourage academic and moral excellence through qualitative and reliable educational assessment.

“The Nigerian leader urged delegates to the council meeting to remember the core values of excellence, integrity, professionalism, accountability and transparency at the heart of WAEC, and stand firmly by them.’’ Adesina stated.

He added that the president believed that as member nations survived a difficult year marked by the COVID-19 and conflicts in some countries, WAEC would continue to thrive as a world-class examination body.

Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

NLC intervenes in crisis between Lagos NURTW and national body

FG will continue to invest big in education, Minister says

No evidence Kyari laundered money for Hushpuppi - Malami makes a U-turn

Gov Okowa says it's necessary for Delta to have more universities

Alleged N700m Fraud: EFCC accuses Ogun Assembly of forging Obasanjo’s company receipts

Desist from backstabbing - Buhari warns APC leaders ahead of Convention

FG committed to welcoming more investors in power sector — Minister

