President Muhammadu Buhari has called on policemen to be of good conduct when carrying out the duties of safeguarding lives.

He says this on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at a convocation ceremony and passing out parade for officers.

In his speech delivered after they completed their First Regular Cadet Course at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, he urges obedience to the law.

''We must abide by the constitutional code of conduct in policing our people.

''The Police in its efforts to fight crime must work in partnership with the community. You cannot properly police the people without their consent," says Buhari in a statement released through his Senior Special Assistant Garba Shehu.

Policemen advised to be contented with salary

Following a recent improvement in the salaries of policemen, President Muhammadu Buhari sees no reason for officers to be corrupt while discharging their duties.

He charges 602 graduands who passed out from the academy to be upright and responsible in their roles.

"It is appropriate to warn you as Police Officers not to see yourselves as being above the Law. You must be above board and resist all temptations. Be contented with your salaries and allowances.

''The Government recently increased your general emoluments to make you more efficient and effective in the discharge of your duties. With this increase in your salaries, you have less reason to fall into temptations of financial or other inducements.

''Let me again reiterate that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption. Corruption is the major reason why the Nigerian economy has not developed at the rate of other comparable countries.

''If we must develop and reap the fruits of our democratic dispensation we must shun corruption at all levels. It is, therefore, your responsibilities and other anti-corruption agencies to kill corruption before Corruption overtakes Nigeria."