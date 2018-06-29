Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari arrives Daura amidst cheers

Buhari President arrives Daura amidst cheers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential helicopter landed at the Daura helipad at exactly 3.15 p.m with the President and some members of his immediate family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari in Daura to condole with the family of late senator play

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives hometown, Daura on Friday, April 6, 2018, to condole with the family of late Senator Mustapha Bukar

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Daura, Katsina State, amidst a delightful frenzy, on an official visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential helicopter landed at the Daura helipad at exactly 3.15 p.m with the President and some members of his immediate family.

Buhari was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of supporters chanting the popular songs in his praise.

He was later received by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, and some politicians, among other well-wishers.

NAN reports that Buhari is expected to spend the weekend at his country home of Daura.

The president is in the state to officially commiserate with the victims of rainstorm which affected some parts of the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
2 In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash,...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President arrives Daura for APC congress
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency
Buhari President returns to Abuja after 3-day private visit to Daura
Buhari President in Daura to condole with the family of late senator Bukar
In Daura President Buhari to commiserate with extended family members
Buhari President travels to Daura on private visit
Afegbua IBB's aide shows up for DSS talks with 8 lawyers
Buhari President visits his farm in Daura ahead of France trip (Photos)
EFCC Anti-graft agency explains why it fought with DSS

Local

Lai Mohammed says PDP danced on Abiola's grave for 16 years
Lai Mohammed Fraudulent politicians accusing Buhari of doing nothing, says Minister
Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded in Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire Forte Oil says Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded
Fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded in Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9