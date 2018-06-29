President Buhari arrives Daura amidst cheers

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Daura, Katsina State, amidst a delightful frenzy, on an official visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential helicopter landed at the Daura helipad at exactly 3.15 p.m with the President and some members of his immediate family.

Buhari was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of supporters chanting the popular songs in his praise.

He was later received by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, and some politicians, among other well-wishers.

NAN reports that Buhari is expected to spend the weekend at his country home of Daura.

The president is in the state to officially commiserate with the victims of rainstorm which affected some parts of the state.