RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari approves new NBC board

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), following the expiration of the tenure of the former board.

Buhari-3
Buhari-3

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the board has Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as Chairman.

Recommended articles

According to the minister, members of the board represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act.

They are Mr Wada Ibrahim, Mr Iheanyichukwu Dike, Mrs Adesola Ndu, Mr Olaniyan Badmus, Mr Bashir Ibrahim, Mr Obiora Ilo, Mr Ahmad Sajo and Mr Bayo Erikitola.

He said a representative of the State Security Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the director-general of the Commission are also members.

The board has a three-year tenure, the minister stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

President Buhari approves new NBC board

President Buhari approves new NBC board

APC fixes price for chairmanship form at ₦20m, women to get 50% discount

APC fixes price for chairmanship form at ₦20m, women to get 50% discount

APC chairmanship: Mustapha picks N20m nomination forms

APC chairmanship: Mustapha picks N20m nomination forms

2023: PDP can’t afford to lose – Atiku

2023: PDP can’t afford to lose – Atiku

No amount of protest will stop us from safeguarding lives – Lagos taskforce

No amount of protest will stop us from safeguarding lives – Lagos taskforce

Tinubu’s campaigners say they’re not troubled by Osinbajo’s ambition

Tinubu’s campaigners say they’re not troubled by Osinbajo’s ambition

Tolu Ogunlesi fact-checks journalist over collapsed national power grid

Tolu Ogunlesi fact-checks journalist over collapsed national power grid

Edo PDP Crisis: We are ready to take back Edo - APC Chairman

Edo PDP Crisis: We are ready to take back Edo - APC Chairman

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid