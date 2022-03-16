In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the board has Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as Chairman.
President Buhari approves new NBC board
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), following the expiration of the tenure of the former board.
According to the minister, members of the board represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act.
They are Mr Wada Ibrahim, Mr Iheanyichukwu Dike, Mrs Adesola Ndu, Mr Olaniyan Badmus, Mr Bashir Ibrahim, Mr Obiora Ilo, Mr Ahmad Sajo and Mr Bayo Erikitola.
He said a representative of the State Security Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the director-general of the Commission are also members.
The board has a three-year tenure, the minister stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng