This is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja.
President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, as Director General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
According to the presidential aide, the appointment is sequel to the recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq.
He said Farouq had expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its key result areas as identified.”
Shehu quoted the minister as saying that the choice of Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”
A former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a Women’s Right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert in rule of law.
