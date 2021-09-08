President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP

According to the presidential aide, the appointment is sequel to the recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq.

He said Farouq had expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its key result areas as identified.”

Shehu quoted the minister as saying that the choice of Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”