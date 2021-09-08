RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, as Director General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

This is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to the presidential aide, the appointment is sequel to the recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq.

He said Farouq had expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its key result areas as identified.”

Shehu quoted the minister as saying that the choice of Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

A former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a Women’s Right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert in rule of law.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts N5.8bn illicit drugs at Lagos port, arrests one suspect

We've put adequate security measures in place for Buhari's visit- Imo govt

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP

Mass promotion for Kwara civil servants as 99% pass examinations

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

Buhari approves appointments of new heads of education agencies

Yahaya Bello hails Buhari for recognising Kogi as oil producing state

Lagos doctors commend Gov Sanwo-Olu’s intervention on industrial disharmony