President Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

The new appointment was announced by the president’s spokesperson on Tuesday.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has now appointed Doyin Salami as his new Chief Economic Adviser on Tuesday.

Salami who is already the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council whilst also being the Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd was announced to the new position on Tuesday by the President’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina.

In the role, the Chief Economic Adviser is expected to advise the president on issues that concern the domestic economic issues of the country, leaning on his expertise to present his informed view to support the President.

The statement that announced the appointment also said of his responsibility in the new role.

“He is also expected to closely monitor national and international developments and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the president, national economic policies, to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs and eradicate poverty, among others.”

His profile in the statement also described the appointee as “A 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London, Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.”

