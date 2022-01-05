President Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

Salami who is already the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council whilst also being the Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd was announced to the new position on Tuesday by the President’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina.

In the role, the Chief Economic Adviser is expected to advise the president on issues that concern the domestic economic issues of the country, leaning on his expertise to present his informed view to support the President.

The statement that announced the appointment also said of his responsibility in the new role.

“He is also expected to closely monitor national and international developments and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the president, national economic policies, to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs and eradicate poverty, among others.”