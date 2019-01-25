This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

The President, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board, he said.

Adesina revealed that the president also approved the appointment of Mr Chris Amadi (Finance and Administration) and Samuel Adjogbe (Projects) as Acting Executive Directors of NDDC.

He added that the appointments take immediate effect.