RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari appoints 5 new Permanent Secretaries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

Recommended articles

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made the announcement in a statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relation, HOCSF, in Abuja.

The names of the permanent secretaries are as follows; Mr Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti), Mrs Maryann Onwudiwe, (Enugu State), Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina state), Mr Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos State) and Mr Ibrahim Kana, Nasarawa State.

Accoding to Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We sacked 99 political appointees not civil servants - El-Rufai

President Buhari appoints 5 new Permanent Secretaries

How hoodlums deepened our losses during Ikeja tanker explosion— Businessman

School feeding programme addresses malnutrition in pupils – Minister

Learn from 8 peaceful years of Ajimobi’s administration, APC tells Makinde

I remain indebted to Nigerians for love shown to me, President Buhari says

Court discharges, acquits Delta Sen. Nwaoboshi of N322m laundering charge

Nigeria now has 1,490 active COVID-19 cases, records new 39 infections

We are ready to resume voter registration on June 28 — INEC