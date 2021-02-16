Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, conveyed this in a tweet on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Welcome this important court ruling where five dismissed SARS officers were convicted and one already sentenced to death.

“We expect more of such because indeed justice is the first condition of humanity.

“We commend police authorities for earlier dismissing the convicts. Progress,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a state High Court in Benin City, Edo, on Feb. 12, sentenced a police constable to death for conspiring with four other constables, said to be at large, to kill a car dealer in 2015.

The four other dismissed constables were also convicted but not sentenced because they were not present in the court.