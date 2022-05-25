RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel videos now viral

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Recall, It was alleged that members IPOB killed...

Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel videos now viral
Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel videos now viral

The Presidency has cautioned the public against a hasty response to videos of the killing of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network that have gone viral. It equally warned against the indiscriminate sharing of such posts on social media.

Recommended articles

This was made public on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in statement signed by Presidency spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The statement read in full, "The Presidency wishes to caution against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

“The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

“In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these 'wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people' in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as 'deeply distressing,' President Muhammadu Buhari warns the perpetrators of these acts to expect tough response from the security forces.”

Recall, It was alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, killed 10 Northerners, including a pregnant woman, her four children and six others.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Governor Makinde wins Oyo Governorship primaries

BREAKING: Governor Makinde wins Oyo Governorship primaries

Dino Melaye pledges to Atiku after losing PDP Senate ticket

Dino Melaye pledges to Atiku after losing PDP Senate ticket

Cross River 2023: PDP aspirant demands refund of nomination fee

Cross River 2023: PDP aspirant demands refund of nomination fee

Peter Obi condemns killing of pregnant woman, lawmaker in Anambra

Peter Obi condemns killing of pregnant woman, lawmaker in Anambra

PDP postpones governorship primary election in Niger as aspirants protest

PDP postpones governorship primary election in Niger as aspirants protest

Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers

Court refuses to stop PDP from conducting guber primary in Rivers

Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel videos now viral

Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel videos now viral

Onofiok Luke voluntarily drops out of Akwa Ibom PDP gov primary

Onofiok Luke voluntarily drops out of Akwa Ibom PDP gov primary

Timeline: 100 days of ASUU strike monitored by Pulse

Timeline: 100 days of ASUU strike monitored by Pulse

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members