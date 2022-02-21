Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Adesina said this in a statement on Monday, February 21, 2022, while reacting to protest threats by some Civil Society groups over the “delay in assenting to the bill”.

The presidential spokesperson said some interest groups are using what they consider as a delay in the signing of the bill by the president to foment trouble.

He said after receiving the bill from the National Assembly, the constitution allows the president a 30-day window to either sign the bill or decline assent.

He said, “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”

The President had initially withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021.