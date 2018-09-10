news

Weeks after Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, the Presidency has reacted to the allegation.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery is under investigation.

Shehu who appeared on AIT’s breakfast programme, Kakaaki on Monday, September 10, 2018, assured Nigerians that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

“The minister of information has spoken on the matter and a process is ongoing to address the allegations. When that process is complete, Nigerians will know the outcome,” Shehu said.

“Some people want a particular outcome and because they are yet to see this outcome, they are not happy. Give it (investigation) time. There is a process ongoing.

“It’s an allegation. If it is proven, you will see what will happen. The minister and the NYSC have spoken on the matter,” he added.

Asked on the length of time the ‘investigation’ would take, Shehu said: “It is not for me to decide (the duration). I don’t have the full facts of the matter, so why the investigation is not out, I don’t know. I hope there will be an early outcome

“Don’t forget, these people, whose names are being dragged in the mud have families and relatives. We hope their innocence will be established,” he said.

The Presidential spokesman, however, failed to disclose which agency was investigating the matter as the Police had earlier said the Force would only investigate the forgery allegation if it was reported at the station.

Adeosun, the accused, is yet to react to the allegation against her by online news platform, PremiumTimes.

Earlier, Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), said the certificate forgery case Adeosun was irrelevant.

Sagay noted that the Finance Minister was too brilliant to let go regardless of the allegations against her.