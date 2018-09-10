Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Presidency speaks on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC certificate forgery

Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate "forgery"

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says Adeosun’s alleged NYSC certificate forgery is currently under investigation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over Adeosun's exemption play Presidency speaks on Kemi Adeosun's alleged NYSC certificate forgery. (PremiumTimes)

Weeks after Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, the Presidency has reacted to the allegation.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery is under investigation.

Shehu who appeared on AIT’s breakfast programme, Kakaaki on Monday, September 10, 2018, assured Nigerians that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

“The minister of information has spoken on the matter and a process is ongoing to address the allegations. When that process is complete, Nigerians will know the outcome,” Shehu said.

“Some people want a particular outcome and because they are yet to see this outcome, they are not happy. Give it (investigation) time. There is a process ongoing.

“It’s an allegation. If it is proven, you will see what will happen. The minister and the NYSC have spoken on the matter,” he added.

Kemi Adeosun's certificate and one issued by the NYSC. play

Kemi Adeosun's "fake" certificate VS one issued by the NYSC.

(Premium Times)

 

ALSO READ: Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate scandal

Asked on the length of time the ‘investigation’ would take, Shehu said: “It is not for me to decide (the duration). I don’t have the full facts of the matter, so why the investigation is not out, I don’t know. I hope there will be an early outcome

“Don’t forget, these people, whose names are being dragged in the mud have families and relatives. We hope their innocence will be established,” he said.

The Presidential spokesman, however, failed to disclose which agency was investigating the matter as the Police had earlier said the Force would only investigate the forgery allegation if it was reported at the station.

Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate. play

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate.

(TheCable)

 

Adeosun, the accused, is yet to react to the allegation against her by online news platform, PremiumTimes.

Earlier, Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), said the certificate forgery case Adeosun was irrelevant.

Sagay noted that the Finance Minister was too brilliant to let go regardless of the allegations against her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau,...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President’s Takeaways from FOCAC Beijing Summit
Buhari President wins Chinese support for Mambilla power, other projects
In Nigeria More loans worsening debt to revenue ratio - economist
Politics Here’s how much each Nigerian state is owing
Finance How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millions
Buhari President says NYSC is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
Strategy Report: How Nigeria wasted $1 trillion during five major oil booms
Politics 5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari
Sports Week 2: Here are the top scorers so far in the 2018/19 Premier League season
Finance Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years and this is how Angola and Nigeria contributed to it

Local

Bukola Saraki
Saraki My presidential aspiration driven by obsession for justice, fairness - Senator
Buhari Presidency says President not in confrontation with NASS over electoral act
Boko Haram Attack Survivors recount near-death experience in Guzamala
Gas explosion injures many in Nasarawa
In Nasarawa Gas explosion injures many in Lafia