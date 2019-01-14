The presidency has shortlisted an Assistant Inspector General of Police from Nasarawa State as possible replacement of the retiring Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that already Idris, who is clocking 60 years on Jan. 15, had on Monday paid “a bye-bye visit’’ to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the outcome of the closed door meeting between President Buhari and IGP was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

According to reports, Idris is expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

A source closed to the presidency, who preferred not to be named, confirmed to NAN that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named on Tuesday.

“Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring tomorrow and possibly an acting Inspector-General maybe named very soon.

“But I will advise that you wait for official statement to that effect,’’ the source maintained.

IGP Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on March 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on June 21, 2016.

Idris, who will be clocking 60 years on Tuesday, enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.