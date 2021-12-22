RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

The Presidency has inaugurated an IT training Centre to be facilitated by Internet giant, Galaxy Backbone.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Centre, located within the State House Auditorium, was built with a robust Internet Connectivity to assist the staff in modernising their work processes.

Inaugurating the project on Tuesday, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan commended the authorities for facilitating the establishment of the Centre, adding that the project would add to the digital skills of the State House staff.

She warned that the country’s civil service was transiting and staff members who failed to avail themselves with digital skills would be left behind.

According to her, by the end of 2025 there would be no room for use of paper.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar explained that the initiative was in line with the current efforts of the authorities to fast-track the implementation of Public Sector Reforms, as enshrined in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-2020).

According to him, the Centre aimed at improving service delivery, driving innovation, as well as productivity, among others.

He further stated that the establishment of the 20-seat expendable capacity ICT Training Centre was also prioritised by the authorities in the State House, to deepen delivery of core training programmes, computer based examinations and others.

Umar recalled a Presidential approval of December, 2005, that established pilot ICT offices in seven Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the State House.

“Since then there has been no looking back in deepening ICT resources and infrastructure deployment in the State House,” he said.

