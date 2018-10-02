Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Presidency says Nigerians partly to blame for corruption ranking

Anti-Corruption Presidency says Nigerians partly to blame for Nigeria's corruption ranking

The presidency said Transparency International's damaging report reflects poorly on the Nigerian people and not just the government.

  • Published:
Presidency says Nigerians to blame for corruption ranking play President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adeshina (File)

The Presidency has declared that Nigerians are partly to be blamed for the country's ranking as one of the most corrupt in the world.

A February 2018 report by Transparency International (TI) ranked Nigeria as one of the most corrupt countries in the world as it placed 148 out of the 180 countries that were examined.

While speaking on Channels Television on Monday, October 1, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the government is not solely to be blamed for the report as has been insinuated. According to him, the report also reflects poorly on the Nigerian people who constitute the country.

He said, "We have spoken many times about that ranking and my position is that that ranking is not strictly about government, it is about Nigeria and her people.

"Some people want to make it seem as if it's a vote of no confidence in government or is a lower mark for the government. I don't agree, I think it is a lower mark for the people because the people constitute the country.

"And if things do not seem to have worked as they should work, the people also have part of the blame to bear."

Adesina further faulted the prestige with which the report is held by the public, noting that it doesn't necessarily accurately reflect the realities in the country.

According to him, the Buhari-led government is making strides to rid the country of corruption and is well on its way to achieve success.

He said, "As much as I respect Transparency International, I don't think we necessarily need them to authenticate what is going on in the country; because we, Nigerians, know that there is a war against corruption ongoing and that war is succeeding.

"There are strides being taken. It may not be there yet, and we are not there, but we are on the way there. So, let no agency from any part of the world come to think that whatever it says is the gospel to us. It can help and inform what is happening but it is not something that will be a millstone round the neck of government."

African countries ranked higher than Nigeria in the report include: Botswana (34th), Rwanda (48th), Namibia (53rd), and Kenya (143rd).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Independence Day 58 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked?bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President congratulates China on 69th Anniversary
Trade Feud Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
Buhari President departs for New York Sunday, addresses UNGA73 Tuesday
Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement
Buhari President greets Alake of Egba Land at 75
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Atiku "Buhari has wielded power with decency," Presidency replies ex-VP over "power-drunk" comment
Yusuf Buhari Presidency raises alarm over impersonation of President's son on Instagram
Buhari President mourns Delta APC Chieftain, son, orderly who died in car accident
Zainab Ahmed Adeosun's replacement now substantive Minister of Finance – Presidency

Local

Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Lalong Plateau Governor meets security chiefs over Jos killings
UNIJOS confirms 1 student killed, 1 missing after attack
UNIJOS University confirms 1 student killed, 1 missing after gunmen attacked hostel
Tanker explosion rocks Lagos again
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry expressway, many vehicles burnt
PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his Independence Day speech
Independence Day PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his speech
X
Advertisement