The presidency has announced that six of the 12 Super Tucano fighter aircraft earlier ordered by the Federal Government will arrive in the country by July 2021.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu made this known on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in a statement titled, ‘Nigeria’s Super Tucanos To Arrive Mid-July 2021’.

The statement reads, “Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft.

“The Air-Ground-Integration school is the training hub on targeting and minimization of civilian casualties.”

Recall that in February 2018, the Federal Government placed an order for 12 Super Tucano aircraft at a cost of $496million.