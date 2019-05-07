Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has likened Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to socio-cultural organisations like Ohanaze Ndigbo and Afenifere.

Shehu stated this on ChannelsTV breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, while denying claims that the Federal Government had offered Miyetti Allah the sum of N100 billion.

He, however, admitted that the Federal Government is engaging the leadership of the association.

“The Miyetti Allah group is like Ohanaeze Ndigbo or the Afenifere. It’s just a cultural group,” Shehu said.

On the allegation, he said: "That is an absolute falsehood. In all of those meetings, nothing like money was discussed.”

He noted that the meeting was for the leadership of the group to prevail on its erring members.

Some members of the group have been accused of attacking communities, killing many and destroying properties.

Shehu maintained that the existence of some miscreants in a group does not entirely mean the entire members of the association are criminals.

“There are criminals with the Yoruba race and you cannot say because there are Yoruba criminals, then Afenifere is a band of criminals,” he said.