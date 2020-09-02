The presidency has dismissed a media report that a close aide of President Muhammadu Buhari tested positive for COVID-19.

The report had claimed that Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Social Affairs and Domestic Matters, Sarki Abba, tested positive and had gone into hiding.

However, in a statement signed by Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, he described the report as 'utter falsehood and disgraceful lies'.

"This report is sheer fabrication and brazen effort by the online news medium to mislead the public," he said.

Shehu said aides surrounding the president are routinely and rigorously checked for the highly-infectious disease.

"The general public is hereby advised to ignore such stories that are intended to mislead the people and create unnecessary anxiety about the safety of the President," Shehu said.

Buhari's former chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died from coronavirus-related complications in April, and his episode raised concerns about the president's safety especially considering his well-documented history of medical issues over the past few years.