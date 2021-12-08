RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management

Shehu quoted President Buhari as reassuring investors in the economy that he did not order the sack of the management of AEDC.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The Presidency has dismissed media report that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the sack and replacement of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The presidential aide quoted President Buhari as reassuring investors in the economy that he did not order the sack of the management of AEDC, neither does he intend to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

The statement read in part: “The Presidency wishes to react to a news item making the rounds, credited to the Minister of State for Power, that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the sack and replacement of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

“This cannot be true. Since the privatization of the Power Sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies has reverted to the new owners.

“It is, therefore, totally out of place and inconceivable that the President would be linked to the management of a private organization, let alone sacking it.

“It is gladdening to note that the minister quoted in the statement has himself distanced himself from it.

“The Presidency, therefore, wishes to state expressly and reassure investors in the economy that President Buhari did not order the sack of the management of AEDC, neither does he intend to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

“The Presidency, however, welcomes ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues surrounding the recent developments in the company.’’

