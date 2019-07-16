It was contained in a letter dated Monday, July 15, 2019, where Obasanjo advised President Buhari to immediately address the increasing cases of insecurity in Nigeria to prevent it from escalating into a full-blown war.

However, the presidency have published a press statement on Mrs Funke Olakunri’s tragic death through her official twitter handle. The statement reads as thus:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE STATEMENT ON MRS FUNKE OLAKUNRI’S TRAGIC DEATH

"The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The President has issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics.

It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this."

Obasanjo’s letter comes after suspected bandits who have been called ‘herdsmen’ in certain sections of the local media, killed Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, along the Benin-Ore expressway on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Bandits or suspected herdsmen have been accused of perpetrating a slew of killings across Nigeria, as the farmers-herders crisis in Africa’s most populous nation continues to assume a murderous dimension.