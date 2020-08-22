Days after Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew was reportedly flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for urgent medical attention, the presidency has said there’s no iota of truth in the report.

He was reported to have been flown out on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Reacting to the claim, Ahmad Bashir, the president’s Personal Assistant on New Media debunked the reports on Twitter on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The tweet which was accompanied by a video showed Mamman Daura in his living room, pacing up and down receiving a call.

The tweet reads, “No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story.”

Meanwhile, one of Mamman Daura’s son, Mohammed has said that the report about his father’s health was fabricated.

In an interview with ThisDay, Mohammed denied the claim that his father has renal problems or breathing difficulties.

He said, “For the past couple of days, we have been forced to deny numerous times a completely fabricated story about our father’s well-being.

“Alhamdulillah, Baba is perfectly fine. He neither has a history of renal problems nor does he have any breathing difficulties like was suggested in the concocted news story.”