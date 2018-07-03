Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019

Buhari Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019

The Buhari presidency has promised Nigerians 10,000 megawatts of electricity before 2019.

  • Published:
Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019 play Buhari and power minister Babatunde Fashola have their work cut out in the electricity sector (LASG/Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian presidency has promised that it will guarantee 10,000 megawatts of electricity at the grid before January 2019.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garbu Shehu, made this known when he addressed journalists at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

“We have more power in terms of electricity than can be consumed by the DISCOs (Distribution Companies). We have 2,000 megawatt excess of electricity that is not being evacuated. Before the end of the year, we are going to hit 10,000 megawatts from the 2,500 megawatts we inherited.

“The burden by government for now is how do we sell this power? How do we take it to Nigerians who need it?”, Vanguard quotes Shehu as saying.

Power minister, Babatunde Fashola, repeatedly claims that power has remarkably improved under the Buhari led federal government, even though many households and offices remain mired in darkness.

Fighting corruption

Shehu also said President Buhari was always going to come under a barrage of attacks from fifth columnists after he set out his stall to tackle endemic corruption from his first day in office.

“The problem is that the competition for power in the country has become fiercer and fiercer because the stakes are very high and I will give you one example.

“The President has unleashed on the country a war against corruption, the type that has never been seen before. Assets are being recovered from powerful people. The President is lucky that he has a judiciary which is transforming itself and on the same page with the President in fighting corruption.

“As I speak with you, you know that two former state governors are in jail. A lot of people thought that this war against corruption is a joke and that the back and forth that has characterized the process over time will continue.

“One of the two cases that we are talking about was determined after eleven years of back and forth between lawyers and Judges, kicking the ball from this court to that court. But now, there is a new era in the country with the conclusion of these cases.

“We have on record that we have people in this country, that because they were influential, they have permanent suites attached to them in Abuja.

“They will just come, take the key and live lavishly at public expense. When they are leaving, they are accompanied by bags of Ghana must go. The president has blocked access to national resources by lazy people and so, he is being fought not because people are not happy.”

Nigeria has only been able to evacuate a little over 5,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid since Buhari assumed the reins.

The nation’s transmission capacity has often undermined its distribution targets.

The national grid suffers frequent collapses, no thanks to its limited capacity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Right-thinking Nigerians know power supply has improved under President - Fashola
Babatunde Fashola FG spends N8.3bn to rehabilitate Funtua – Gusau Road : Minister
Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's government
Amina Mohammed How Buhari's ex minister found herself in big, big trouble
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says Buhari’s government is full of lies
Babatunde Fashola Rehabilitation of Kano-Zaria road to be completed in April
Babatunde Fashola FG targets critical infrastructure to boost socio-economic development

Local

Senate to revisit calls for state police
Bukola Saraki Senate to revisit calls for state police
Obasanjo gets facilitator job at Open University
Obasanjo Open University employs OBJ as facilitator
President Buhari to visit Borno Friday
Buhari President to visit Borno Friday
President Buhari in closed door meeting with Emmanuel Macron of France
Buhari President in closed door meeting with Emmanuel Macron of France