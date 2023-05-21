The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The documentary was part of activities marking the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Recommended articles

According to a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the documentary which showcases high points of the government’s achievements, will be aired as follows:

1. Channels Television – Sunday, May 21 at 6.00pm ;

2. NTA – Monday, May 22 at 8.00pm; and

ADVERTISEMENT

3. TVC – Tuesday, May 23 at 6.00pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the documentary was part of activities marking the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu