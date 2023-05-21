Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt
The documentary was part of activities marking the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the documentary which showcases high points of the government’s achievements, will be aired as follows:
1. Channels Television – Sunday, May 21 at 6.00pm ;
2. NTA – Monday, May 22 at 8.00pm; and
3. TVC – Tuesday, May 23 at 6.00pm.
