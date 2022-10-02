RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency says after over 40 years of promises by successive administrations, the stage is almost set for the inauguration of the Second Niger Bridge.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on inspector tour of the Second Niger Bridge. [Financial Watch]
According to him, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity has produced a 25-minute documentary titled; The Legacy: 2nd Niger Bridge.

”The documentary, which tells the story of the Bridge, will air on Channels Television on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6.00pm and on NTA Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 8.30pm,” Adesina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, was led on inspection tour of the ambitious project by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in March, 2022.

Gambari revealed that the Niger Bridge had gulped over N400 billion and expressed the administration’s satisfaction that the project would finally be delivered in October.

He explained that out of the N400 billion already spent, the previous administration committed N10 billion into the project.

Gambari maintained that contrary to insinuations, the project was being funded 100 percent by the Federal Government.

NAN reports that the level of work on the 1.6kilometres bridge, which was started in earnest in 2018, had reached 93 percent as at March.

