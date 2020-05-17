The Presidency has said the first phase of gradual easing of lockdown measures announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will end on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 17, 2020, while announcing the meeting between the president and the COVID-19 Task Force on Sunday.

The task force members led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, met with Buhari at the State House, ahead of this week’s review of the current easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja and the imposition of curfews nationwide.

He tweeted, “Presidential briefing from the Covid-19 Task Force, this afternoon at the State House. Phase 1 of 3 phases of the 6-week gradual-easing-of-the-lockdown ends tomorrow”.

The task force is expected to discuss the success or otherwise of the first phase of the lockdown measures with the president to determine what measures to consider in the second phase of the efforts being taken to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed that President Buhari received briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19, on Saturday.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari receives briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19, led by SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, today at the State House, Abuja”.

Recall that President Buhari approved a gradual easing of lockdown measures in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and announced overnight curfews nationwide on Monday, April 27, 2020.