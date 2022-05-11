RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

The spokesperson for the President insisted there was no going back on the handover date after some public calls for an extension

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Garba Shehu on Tuesday, May 11 2022 reiterated that there is not going to be an extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s time in office beyond the stipulated May 29, 2023 date.

The statement called ‘May 29 handover is sacrosanct, says the Presidency.’ was deemed necessary as it served as a response to calls made by a senior lawyer, Robert Clark, who opined that there had to be an extension of the President’s tenure during an interview he gave on Arise TV on Monday May 10 2022 due to the insecurity issues being experienced in the country.

The statement read in part, “Having been the first recipient of a democratic transfer of power from an incumbent administration to an opposition candidate in Nigerian history, the President is committed to extending and entrenching democratic values across the country.

“He shall, in turn, hand the privilege of serving the people of Nigeria to whomever they choose through free, fair, and credible elections.

“However, Chief Clarke is right to say that without security, Nigeria would not likely realise its true potential as a peaceful and prosperous nation. That is why it has been at the core of this administration. The results are there for all to see. Boko Haram has been forced back from controlling whole swathes of this country. Internally Displaced Persons are now returning to rebuild their communities. These achievements have been accomplished through the bravery and determination of the Nigerian armed forces and the fortitude of the people of our nation.”

Garba further stated that the Presidency is committed to delivering on its promises on battling continued insecurity till the last day whilst being focused on honouring the peoples’ mandate as stated through the elections.

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

