PDP says Presidency has ordered EFCC to detain Fayose indefinitely

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Presidency has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest outgoing Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose.

This was made known in a statement issued on Twitter via the party’s official handle, @OfficialPDPNig.

Fayose’s tenure as Ekiti state Governor will be ending on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Daily Post also reports that PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the Ekiti state Governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed security personnel.

The statement reads: “This uncompromising stands of the outgoing governor against the present administration was the reason Ekiti State was invaded and taken by force during the last governorship election.

“By 12 midnight, the governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed men of the EFCC under the pretense that they had information of his plot to escape. This is to achieve their plan to humiliate the governor and portray him in bad light to the public by dramatising his arrest.

“Nigerians can recall that it was the governor who offered to submit himself to the EFCC despite the commission’s clear display of bias and partisanship as demonstrated in its various actions, especially its tweets and putting the governor on security watch-list.

“EFCC even unprofessionally showed its bias in deriding the governor, making light of a very serious matter by mocking him and asking him to come before his tenure elapsed, which the governor declined in line with the constitutional immunity.

“It is now beyond dispute that Governor Fayose is not a scoundrel running away from justice. Whatever the EFCC, APC, and the Presidency’s spin-doctors may say, it is also clear to everyone that Fayose is not a coward; neither is he afraid of the EFCC.”

“Fayose is prepared and ready to defend himself in the court of law. Neither the Presidency nor EFCC is a court of law. Since the EFCC said it had dusted up Fayose’s files, it should be ready to take him to court once he presents him at the agency’s office on Tuesday.

“Governor Fayose has offered to walk to the EFCC office by himself and nothing must happen to him tonight. The PDP condemns this resort to fascism by the APC government, saying the whole world should be at alert to see another demonstration of crude disrespect for the rule of law and rights of Nigerians.”

Fayose on travel watch-list

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recently placed Governor Fayose on its travel watch-list following a request made to it by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said the move was necessary because the Ekiti state Governor might want to abscond from the country through the borders, according to Premium Times.