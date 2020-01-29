The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, question the rationale behind Abaribe’s call, saying: “President Buhari to resign on what basis?

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

“Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit. That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments.

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air. Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

“Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it.’’ The statement reads.

ALSO READ: What statistics say about Buhari's anti-corruption war [Analysis]

As earlier reported by Pulse, Nigeria has witnessed a rise in the level of insecurity in recent times.

Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen/farmers clashes, banditry and kidnapping have given rise to the creation of regional security outfits in the country.

President Buhari had admitted that he was surprised with the rising insecurity in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate while contributing to a debate on the security challenges in Nigeria, Abaribe noted that the Buhari-led federal government has failed to protect the lives of Nigerians.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) depended more on propaganda rather than address the problem.