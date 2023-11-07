ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga said he didn’t understand how Obi convinced himself that he won the election in which he came third.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

At the conference held in Abuja on Monday, Obi officially reacted to the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his speech, Obi said he was disappointed that, despite the plethora of evidence before the apex court, the judges chose to focus on technicality to dismiss his petitions on the legitimacy of Tinubu's presidency.

The judgement according to him was a total breach of Nigerians' confidence in the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said, “Setting legal issues aside, the Supreme Court exhibited a disturbing aversion to public opinion just as it abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy. It is, therefore, with great dismay I observe that the court’s decision contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of a technical glitch, substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC itself as well as matters of perjury, identity theft, and forgery that have been brought to light in the course of this election matter.”

However, in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said he didn’t understand how Obi convinced himself that he won the election in which he came third.

He said Obi, who had benefited from the apex court’s judgment in the past should not castigate the court because its recent judgement didn’t go his way.

“We are at a loss as to how the copycat Obi and his faction of Labour Party convinced themselves they won an election in which they came a distant third, Onanuga said,

“At the press conference where he tried, in vain, to gaslight Nigerians with false claims and innuendos, Mr. Obi contradicted himself. Here was a beneficiary of judicial pronouncements in the past but now he is castigating the same court because its judgment did not go his way. We expected the Labour Party candidate to know that the Supreme Court or any other court does not give judgment based on public opinion and mob sentiments. Judicial pronouncements are based on evidence, precedents and the rule of law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that since the LP candidate admitted that the Supreme Court ruling brought an end to his litigation, he should have, in the spirit of statesmanship, congratulated President Tinubu.

He, therefore, urged Obi and his party to play the role of the opposition and start preparing for another shot at the presidency in 2027.

He added that the presidency hoped that the former Governor of Anambra State “would not whip up religious and ethnic sentiments as he did in the last campaign.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Makinde approves ₦25,000 for Oyo workers, ₦15,000 for pensioners

Makinde approves ₦25,000 for Oyo workers, ₦15,000 for pensioners

Court of Appeal reserves judgement in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Court of Appeal reserves judgement in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention