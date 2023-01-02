ADVERTISEMENT
Presidency fires back at Obasanjo, describes him as ‘morally dirty’ person

Bayo Wahab

The presidency says Obasanjo’s administration between 1999 and 2007 represented “the dark days of Nigeria’s democracy."

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
The Presidency said this in a statement titled “Morally Squalid Obasanjo attacks leaders out of frustration” on Monday, January 2, 2023, by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President’s spokesperson said Obasanjo attacks President Buhari because the latter beat him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

He said Buhari is ahead of Obasanjo, whose “hallucinations tell him that he is the best ever to lead Nigeria.”

The Presidency's criticisms against Obasanjo came after the former President endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In the letter in which he announced his support for Obi, Obasanjo said the last seven years of Buhari's administration have been stressful for many Nigerians.

He maintained that Nigerian leaders have done their best, but their best has turned out to be not the best for Nigerians at home and abroad.

justifying the claim that the former President is not morally upright, Garba said Obasanjo is infamous for four things among which is his alleged jealousy of Buhari and other Nigerian leaders.

Shehu further said Obasanjo’s administration between 1999 and 2007 represented “the dark days of Nigeria’s democracy due to a slew of assaults on the constitution”.

He also alleged that Obasanjo “destabilized internal democracy by orchestrating impeachment after impeachment of governors who were not compliant with his highly imperial administration.

“The former president deployed federal machinery to remove governors Joshua Dariye, Rashidi Ladoja, Peter Obi, Chris Ngige and Ayo Fayose from office. They were the then governors of Plateau, Oyo, Anambra, Anambra and Ekiti, respectively, unjustly removed using the police and secret service under his control”, Garba said.

Comparing Buhari’s and Obasanjo’s administrations, the presidency said the former Head of State got the votes of the people of the Southeast after lying to them that he would build the second Niger bridge, but Buhari who “didn’t get their votes built the bridge because he believed it is the right thing to do”.

He also said President Buhari had been winning awards and encomiums for his readiness to leave office as and when due with a promise to supervise a credible election, while Obasanjo attempted to elongate his tenure after the expiration of his second term in office.

The presidency said the former president can’t be an anti-corruption champion like Buhari who is said to have been celebrated by African leaders for his fight against corruption in Nigeria.

