Presidency explains Buhari’s presence at Peace Forum in France

The presidency has explained why President Buhari is in France for the Peace Forum.

According to Vanguard, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said Buhari is in France to join world leaders to proffer a lasting solution to violence in all forms.

The presidential spokesman said this while speaking to newsmen shortly after Buhari arrived France on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Adesina said “Well the world has seen too much of war, it has seen too much of bloodshed, too much of insurgency, has seen rebellions, has seen too much lost of lives in many millions.

“In Nigeria, we know the Boko Haram insurgency, we have ISIS, we have Taliban, and these things are all over the world.

“So, if world leaders will gather to celebrate peace, I think it’s a refreshing thing. And coincidentally, it’s coming at a time the world is celebrating 100 years after the end of the first world war. So it’s very significant for the world to celebrate peace instead of war.”

“Nigeria is part of the global community and Nigeria needs peace just like other countries of the world.

“So, it is not unlikely that here they are going to talk about the theaters of wars, insurgencies, and unrest all over the world. They will form a common front and common solution.

“So it is very important for Nigeria to be here, Nigeria needs peace.”

Buhari to meet with Macron

Adesina also said “During his visit to Paris, President Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

“Before returning to Abuja, the President and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.”

The first edition of the Paris Peace Forum is slated from November 11 – November 13, 2018.