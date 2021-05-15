$65m Fraud: Presidency distances Buhari from allegation against Yau Kumo, says he’s not president’s son-in-law

Many news platforms and national dailies had described Kumo as President Buhari’s son-in-law due to his marriage to one of the president’s daughters, Fatima in 2016.

But in a statement on Friday, May 14, 2021, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said linking the alleged fraudster to the president was “an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting”.

Although, Garba confirmed that Kumo indeed got married to ‘a family member’ of the president, he disclosed that the marriage ended some years ago.

The presidency added that the prosecution move by the ICPC confirmed the genuineness of President Buhari’s fight against corruption regardless of who is involved.

The statement reads in part; “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared “an in-law of the President” wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money , USD65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

The statement further said it was unfortunate to bring the President’s family into the allegation against Kumo, adding that Buhari’s position at all times has always been that the law be allowed to take its course.