Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Presidency describes PDP as a leader, expert in fake news

Presidency describes PDP as a leader, expert in fake news

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Dec.8, alleged that the accounts of its vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had been frozen.

  • Published:
Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forum play Presidency describes PDP as a leader, expert in fake news (Premium Times )

The Presidency has dismissed the story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son as fake news.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, also described as untrue the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, Mr Peter Obi and his family.

He said these stories should be dismissed “as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news’’.

He said: “Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth.

“In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Dec.8, alleged that the accounts of its vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had been frozen.

The party, in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed accusing fingers at the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged frozen accounts.

NAN reports that the EFCC has since dismissed the PDP’s allegation, claiming ignorance of such incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
2 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
3 Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obibullet

Related Articles

EFCC reportedly detains Doyin Okupe
Lai Mohammed to Obasanjo: Your candidate will be defeated in 2019
EFCC raids apartment owned by Atiku's sons hunting for dollars
FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?
Do not be afraid, Saraki urges Kwara supporters on federal might
EFCC strongly denies raiding apartment belonging to Atiku's sons
Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Atiku expresses worries over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues
Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account
Ezekwesili cautions Buhari, insists amended Electoral Act must be assented

Local

Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances in prison
Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year prison sentence
Which side of the state police debate are you on?
Police arrest alleged killer of policeman, exhume corpse
This Buhari must go, Atiku declares at southwest rally
Atiku expresses worries over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues
Buhari’s remarks at corruption risk assessment training in Abuja
Buhari’s remarks at corruption risk assessment training in Abuja
X
Advertisement