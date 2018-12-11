Presidency describes PDP as a leader, expert in fake news

news

The Presidency has dismissed the story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son as fake news.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, also described as untrue the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, Mr Peter Obi and his family.

He said these stories should be dismissed “as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news’’.

He said: “Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth.

“In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Dec.8, alleged that the accounts of its vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had been frozen.

The party, in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed accusing fingers at the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged frozen accounts.

NAN reports that the EFCC has since dismissed the PDP’s allegation, claiming ignorance of such incident.