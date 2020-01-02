President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has denied a reported gunmen attack on an Abuja-bound train.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, had on Thursday, January 2, 2020, reportedly attacked a train heading to Abuja from Kaduna.

The train which left Rigasa Train Station, was reportedly attacked near Katari village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the gunmen attack on Abuja-bound train report is untrue. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Although, the police were yet to confirm the attack, it was reported that the windows of Coach SP12 attached to the train were shattered by bullets from the bandits’ shooting.

“Coach SP 12 attached to the train from Kaduna was shattered by gunshots," Punch quoted a source, who’s also a passenger, as saying.

“There was panic everywhere among the passengers. It was something that nobody could explain at the moment but we are trusting in God that something be done by security operatives to curtail this unfortunate incident,” the source added.

Reacting to the viral report, Ahmad said he was able to reach out to the management of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, and he was told nothing like that happened as reported.

He tweeted, "Dear @vanguardngrnews, kindly, especially for such very sensitive stories, investigate intensively and rigorously. You are a national newspaper with millions of readers, defend your reputation.

"Reached out to the management of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, this news is 100% fake."

Meanwhile, the source said the train came under what he called “ballistic projectiles attack", adding that no passenger was hurt in the incident.