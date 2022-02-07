RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency condemns Financial Times’ article on Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has criticised the wrong perceptions in David Piling’s article on Nigeria published by the Financial Times on Jan. 31.

President’s spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu. (TheCable)
President’s spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu. (TheCable)

One of the President’s spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the article in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, while expressing reservations over the position of the writer, describing the Nigerian government as ”a government sleepwalking into disaster”.

Recommended articles

The statement read in part: ”We wish to correct the wrong perceptions contained in the article “What is Nigeria’s Government For,” by David Pilling, Financial Times (UK), January 31, 2022."

The caricature of a government sleepwalking into disaster (What is Nigeria’s government for? January 31, 2022 ) was predictable from a correspondent, who jets briefly in and out of Nigeria on the same British Airways flight he so criticises.

He highlights rising banditry in my country as proof of such slumber.

‘‘What he leaves out are the security gains made over two Presidential terms. The terror organisation Boko Haram used to administer an area the size of Belgium at inauguration; now, they control no territory.

”The first comprehensive plan to deal with decades-old clashes between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers – experienced across the width of the Sahel – has been introduced: pilot ranches are reducing the competition for water and land that drove past tensions.

”Banditry grew out of such clashes. Criminal gangs took advantage of the instability, flush with guns that flooded the region following the Western-triggered implosion of Libya.

”The situation is grave. Yet as with other challenges, it is one that the government would face down.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Women in Anambra top list of contraceptives users in Nigeria -NBS

Women in Anambra top list of contraceptives users in Nigeria -NBS

Presidency condemns Financial Times’ article on Nigeria

Presidency condemns Financial Times’ article on Nigeria

Lai Mohammed slams N100bn suit against online medium over alleged libel

Lai Mohammed slams N100bn suit against online medium over alleged libel

Old Students’ Association attracts N12m World Bank project to school in Ondo

Old Students’ Association attracts N12m World Bank project to school in Ondo

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after flying to London for 'consultations'

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after flying to London for 'consultations'

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]