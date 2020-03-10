Permanent Secretary, to the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Sabiu Zakari, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Abuja.

According to Sabiu, the presidency named Hon. Asita as Chairman of the Governing Board of NIMASA.

He said Bashir Jamoh, took over from Dakuku Peterside, whose tenure had expired as Director-General of the agency.

He named other members of the governing board to include, Victor Ochei, Executive Director (Cabotage); Chudi Offordile, Executive Director (Admin & Finance); Shehu Ahmed, Executive Director (Operations); Adekola Adefemi, Muhammed Abubakar, and Hassan Mahmud, as Members of NIMASA board.

Sabiu said the Governing Board of NPA includes; Akin Ricketts, Chairman; Muhammed Koko, Executive Director; Prof. Idris Abdulkadir, Executive Director and Onari Brown, Executive Director.

He said Mr Ghazali Muhammed, Sen. John Akpanuoedehe, Sen. Binta Masi Garba, Alh. Mustapha Dutse and Abdulwahab Adeshina were members of the board of NPA.

He however added that Hadiza Usman remained the Managing Director of the authority.

According to the permanent secretary, the members of both boards would be inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Friday, March 20, 2020.

According to NAN, Bashir, who is the 6th Director-General of NIMASA, in his speech shortly after taking over, expressed confidence that his team would take the agency to the next level.