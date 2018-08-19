news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that the presidency is plotting to arrest former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and other members of the opposition.

Frank said this in a statement which he signed on Sunday, August 19, 2018, according to Vanguard.

The former spokesman also cautioned President Buhari not to threaten Nigerians.

He said this while reacting to a statement credited to the President immediately he returned from London on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Buhari’s vow

Shortly after his arrival on Saturday, Channels Television reported that the President said he will jail more of those who put Nigeria in the present economic situation.

Speaking further, Frank told the President to look close among his allies if he wants to jail people.

He said “I want to tell you, Mr. President that you are presiding over the worst and most corrupt administration ever. If you realy want to fight corruption why not start from your kitchen cabinet and the leadership of APC?

“Nigerians and international community are fully aware that all you have been doing is not fighting corruption but your perceived political enemies.

ALSO READ: APC allegedly offering Senators N148m each to impeach Saraki

“Against this backdrop we have reliably gathered that the current administration have penciled down the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki among others to be arrested and detained ahead of the general elections in the name of fighting corruption.”