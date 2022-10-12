RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Temi Iwalaiye

There’s a trending video of Paystack cofounder, Ezra Olubi and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria’s president awarded honours to Nigerians who have distinguished themselves on Tuesday, October 11 2022. Among them was the cofounder of Paystack, an international payments platform.

In the video, Buhari appeared shocked and dumbfounded by Ezra, one can only imagine what was going through his mind, but you don’t need to think too far, we have some probable reactions.

You know that look your mother gives you when you see her in public and she disapproves of your outfit? When she gets the chance to talk to you, she says, “Did you leave home like this?”

Ezra is fond of putting on lipstick and fixing his nails, and Buhari probably felt his eyes were playing tricks on him.

Buhari doesn’t get the chance to know all the recipients of the award personally, we are sure he wondered who Ezra was.

After who is this he probably asked if he saw right. The way he turned you could tell he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Earlier in his tenure, Buhari was famous for calling Nigerian youths but seeing Ezra and asking about him and getting to know his achievements, he probably thought ‘wow, what a smart, hardworking man.'

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

