The Director General of SECCIMA, Mr Henry Awuregu, stated this while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Awuregu, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, global economy will be devastated.

He noted that the effect of this economic situation would be felt more in the developing countries such as Nigeria.

He said that Nigerians should expect a tough but surmountable economic situation because of drop in the price of crude oil.

”The solution to the crisis is for the country to start planning now for survival strategies after the pandemic.

”The country’s best brains must gather and brainstorm on way out of the problem,” he said.

The SECCIMA DG further said that the present situation called for collective efforts of Nigerians at home and in diaspora devoid of religious, political, ethnic sentiments and considerations.

“In the South East for instance, SECCIMA as the engine room of economic development will lead the fight. We will work with the Small, Medium and Large scale industries to bring the economy out of the woods.

“We will organise seminars and workshops across the zone in conjunction with state governments to fight the effect of the pandemic” he said.

Awuregu however, added that the pandemic had its positive side as it brought out the doggedness and ingenuity of Nigerians to survive as a people.