A pregnant woman who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has given birth to twin babies in Lagos State.

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 that the mother is a 22-year-old who underwent caesarean delivery.

She birthed a girl and a boy who weighed 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively.

"The mother and babies are doing well," LUTH said.

The woman is the fourth coronavirus patient to give birth at the Lagos facility since the first one last month.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 2,624 confirmed cases.

The country has recorded a total of 6,175 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 18.

While 1,644 patients have recovered and been discharged, 191 people have died.