The scholarships come under the EU’s flagship education initiative, Erasmus+. The students will be studying at various higher institutions in 12 European countries. Each beneficiary will study for a master degree to be awarded by a consortium of universities from at least two EU Member States.

The pre-departure orientation served as a platform to provide the new Erasmus+ scholars with first-hand information on the nature of their programme and to prepare them for their travels and studies in Europe.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen.

At the all-day event, alumni of Erasmus+, who now work in various fields, including the academics, the media and the corporate world shared experiences with the new scholars and provided useful tips on what to expect in Europe and how they can optimise the opportunity. Representatives of the EU Member States, whose home countries offer opportunities for higher learning to the scholars and will be hosting them during their sojourn in Europe, provided information on what to expect in their countries. The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, the Deputy Head of Delegation, Mr Richard Young and other staff of the EU Delegation were also present at the event.

Pre-departure orientation for Nigerian beneficiaries of the Erasmus+ Joint Master Degree programme for 2019-2020

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfCnhW2oDyc

This is a featured post.