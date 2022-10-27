RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says prayer remains the best option for peace in Nigeria and ending the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt
Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Adeboye said he arrived in the state on Wednesday and led worshippers “to seek the face of God over the state of security and other challenges facing the country.

“A combination of physical and spiritual battle had become necessary to end the menace”.

Adeboye said that “spiritual” intervention was needed side by side the current anti terrorism efforts in order to defeat Boko Haram and other extremist groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security.

“There are problems that you cannot solve with just human ability, it takes God to get some of these bandits to get to surrender.

“Because even if you offer them everything, some of them may still turn their back and go back to what they were initially doing.

“We have come to pray on the land. My congregation and I have been praying. I believe God wants me to step on the land and cry and pray for the land and we have been praying since Wednesday,” he said.

Adeboye explained that Maiduguri was the 16th place where his congregation held prayers.

”We went around the world. The Church was in 196 locations globally.

“Sir, I thank the almighty God for this meeting as this is the first time in my life of visiting Maiduguri. I have had always wanted to come long before now but somehow it has not been possible.

“My wife and I and some of our officials have come here and seen for ourselves that the governor and his wonderful government have been doing a lot under very difficult situations.

“We believe that if things had been easier this government could have done a lot more for the people.

“In our own little corner at the headquarters in Lagos, we have tried whatever little bit we could to show the government that we are particularly interested in Borno state,” Adeboye said.

Enumerating some of his church’s interventions, the RCCG leader said, “We built a little primary school, a skills acquisition and vocational training center where different trades like shoe making, sewing and other trades are being learnt.

“We also built accommodation for some of the displaced families and also contributed to the hospitals by bringing machines for kidney dialysis, but much more than that, we have been praying.

“We have been praying because before these troublemakers came, Borno was one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. I remember in those days, anyone could go to anywhere here at anytime of the day and night.”

Adeboye noted that the state was known for peace.

”I was particularly touched when the Boko Haram crisis erupted.

“There are problems that you cannot solve with just human ability, it takes God’s intervention.

“The welcome we got in Borno is genuine. Please, express my love and well wishes to our beloved government,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the deputy governor acknowledged the support of Adeboye and other Christian faithful.

He also concurred with Adeboye, saying that there was need to fervently seek the intervention of God to end the 13-year-old insurgency that has ravaged the state.

“We are happy that men of God like you are visiting our state to pray so that God can forgive us and restore peace,” he said.

The deputy governor lauded the church for donating skills acquisition materials, supporting the IDPs, as well as donating a dialysis machine, adding that it would go a long way in uplifting the living standard of the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack