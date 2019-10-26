Sule made the call on Saturday in Akwanga at a reception in honour of four illustrious sons of Mada who had served the state and Nigeria in various capacities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four persons were honoured with meritorious service awards.

They included the state former deputy governor, Mr Silas Agara, Sen. Philip Gyunka (Nasarawa North), Mr Peter Mbucho and Kassim Mohammed, both former lawmakers, representing Akwanga North and Akwanga South constituencies respectively.

Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said that he needed the support and prayers of the people of the state to succeed in delivering the much-needed dividends of democracy.

While commending the Mada nation for organising the reception, he urged the celebrants to continue contributing their quota towards the development of the state and the country at large.

“Elections are over; it is now time for governance; we must come together, irrespective of our affiliations, to develop our state.

“I need your support, prayers and advice to succeed in providing the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Sule also said that he would build on the legacies of the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura.

He enjoined the people of Mada, the state and Nigeria at large to unite, live peacefully and tolerate one another in the interest of development.

Chief Anthony Sani, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), commended the organisers of the programme.

He urged stakeholders and other sons and daughters of Mada to ensure unity among themselves, irrespective of their political affiliations, for development to thrive in their community.

Sani also urged youths to embrace education as a weapon against poverty and contribute their quota towards the development of the society.

In his goodwill message, Mr Samson Gamuyare, the Chun Mada, said that the occasion was organised to appreciate the services rendered by the honourees to the community and the state at large.

The monarch called on the awardees not to relent in their efforts at contributing towards the development of Mada, the state and the country in general.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Meshi, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government council, said that the occasion had also created an avenue for all the sons and daughters of the area to unite and embrace one another.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, a former deputy governor of the state, appreciated the Mada community for honouring them with the awards.

He said that the awards would spur them into continuing to contribute to the development of the community, the state and the country.

Agara said that he had attracted several development projects such as hospitals, schools and road networks, among others to the community.

NAN reports that the occasion was by Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Sen. John Danboyi, the state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Nehemiah Dandaura and the Minority Leader, Mr Danladi Jatau, among others.