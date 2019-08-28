Ogundoyin made the call on Wednesday while addressing members of Ibadan Baptist Conference at their 7th Annual Anniversary held at Hebron Baptist Centre, Idi Isin, Ibadan.

He said the present administration in the state was a manifestation of God’s faithfulness as evident in the achievements of the governor in about 100 days in office.

Ogundoyin, who quoted from the scriptures, urged the people to learn to forgive one another, adding that God would not forgive those who hold grudges.

“We are often denied the Lord’s blessings because we do not forgive others. To continuously receive favour from God, we must forgive those who wrong us,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ibadan Baptist Conference, Rev. Stephen Adekunle, urged all political office holders in Oyo State to put God first in all their dealings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adekunle later led other clerics in a special prayer for peace and security in the state.

NAN reports that the Ibadan Baptist Conference has about 250 churches spread across Ibadan and Ibarapa areas of the state.