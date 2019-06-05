The Lagos State chapter of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) on Wednesday urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reintroduce the monthly sanitation exercise in the state in order to improve the environment.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu, during a visit to the Olusosun dumpsite on Friday had said government would seek the views of residents on whether or not the exercise should be reintroduced.

His predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, had cancelled the exercise,which restricted movement of residents from 7 a.m. to 10am on the last Saturday of every month to enable them clean their surroundings.

Ambode had claimed that a megacity like Lagos could not afford to halt economic activities for three hours and that the movement restriction was unnecessary.

Oguntoyinbo told NAN that the cancellation of the exercise had thrown up many environmental issues, saying that Sanwo-Olu should not waste time in bringing it back.

He said if the state must reclaim its lost reputation of being one of the cleanest, all residents must encourage the state government to bring back the exercise.

“Lagos is too dirty now; we should not deceive ourselves. Everywhere you go, all you see is filth.

“This problem started when the last administration cancelled the monthly sanitation exercise and reversed some other good environmental policies of the state.

“So there is an urgent need to restore Lagos to the clean days. Gov. Sanwo-Olu should bring back the sanitation exercise to promote the culture of cleanliness to improve the environment.

“All residents of the state should encourage the governor in whatever efforts he is making to make the state clean again,’’ he said.

Oguntoyinbo urged the state government to urgently clear all illegal dumpsites across the state to prevent outbreak of diseases.

He also said a good number of major drains and canals had been blocked with refuse, urging the government to clear them to avoid flooding.

Oguntoyinbo warned residents to stop illegal dumping of refuse and open defecation, saying such practices posed health and environmental dangers.

The PPA Chairman urged Sanwo-Olu to be very firm in the implementation of environmental laws as that would help in achieving a clean state.