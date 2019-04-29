Mohammed said this on Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book, `Proof of Infrastructure Delivery Across Nigeria’, a Three-Year Special Report of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

“The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has actually helped me a lot, because right from the beginning, they have always given us things to say on this administration’s achievements.

“It is on record that when the Federal Government information managers are addressing the media, we are proud to tell the world the achievements of this administration, especially in the area of infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, said that the short term objective of the ministry for the works sector was to return construction companies back to site.

He said that the ministry had delivered on its mandates, adding that the idea behind returning construction companies back to work was to recover all the construction jobs lost over the years.

Fashola said for power sector, the short term goal was to ensure incremental power, adding that available records had shown that power supply was already on the increase.

“The simple question is that, are you spending more on diesel or petrol for generators today? The costs are coming down, power supply is going up and the job is not finished.

“We are consumers too, yes, the light will go off sometimes, but the good thing is that, we have the capacity to bring it back.

“For the housing sector, our short term objectives was to get people back to work and currently, we are building in 34 states and concluding plans to start the second phase.

“The conversation before the inception of President Buhari government is that, there is no Federal Government presence in some states, but today, no state can say it has no Federal Government presence,” he said.

Mr Taiwo Obe, the Book Reviewer said the book was intended to showcase the achievements of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing under Fashola’s watch.

He said the book presents account of the policies and programmes of projects implemented or executed by the ministry within the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me place on record that the ministry had discharged its responsibilities and implemented its assigned mandates with outmost dedication, commitment and in compliance with the laid down rules and regulations.

“Within the period of the report, 173 memoranda were presented and approved by the Federal Executive Council and are still counting,” he said.